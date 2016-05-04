LHP Charlie Furbush (left shoulder biceps tendinitis) threw 10 to 12 pitches off a mound Sunday and “felt great,” manager Scott Servais said Monday. “He probably was too aggressive. Just build up, Charlie. We have a throwing program progression for him. Get some mound work in, get some live hitters, then probably see him start getting out to some (rehab) games.” Furbush went on the disabled list April 3, retroactive to March 25.

RHP Joe Wieland, acquired by the Mariners in a minor league trade in January, was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. The move takes him off Seattle’s 40-man roster. Wieland, 26, is 1-3 with a 17.31 ERA through five starts for Tacoma this season.

LF Norichika Aoki went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and a run in Seattle’s 4-3 win against Oakland on Monday. He has hit safely in all 13 career games against the A‘s, and he is batting .346 (18-for-52) against Oakland. The 13-game hitting streak is tied for the second longest active streak against the A‘s. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia has a 14-game streak, one longer than the streaks of Aoki and White Sox 1B Jose Abreu.

RHP Nathan Karns (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings in a 4-3 victory against Oakland on Monday. He struck out five, walked one and allowed two home runs to A’s LF Khris Davis. “I kind of had something to make up for from the first game against these guys, so I just wanted to go out there and work ahead, learn from my mistakes,” said Karns, who gave up four runs over five innings in a 6-1 loss to Oakland in his first start of the season. “You got to give props to Davis. He’s swinging a good bat right now. The scouting report says don’t groove a curveball in there, and I did that twice.” Karns is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his past three starts.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder inflammation) played catch in the outfield Sunday and is making progress in his recovery, manager Scott Servais said Monday before Seattle’s series-opener at Oakland. “Felt really good. It’s thumbs up on that one. He’s moving in the right direction. Obviously, he didn’t travel with us, but he should be ready for a bullpen by the time we get back home or maybe just before that.” The Mariners’ next home game is May 9 against Tampa Bay. Benoit went on the 15-day disabled list April 25, retroactive to April 22. Servais said he didn’t know if Benoit would need to go on a rehab assignment.

2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, raising his batting average from .237 to .257, in Seattle’s 4-3 win against Oakland on Monday. The double was Cano’s 450th of his career. He became the fifth second baseman in major league history with at least 2,000 hits, 450 doubles, 200 home runs and 1,000 RBIs.