RHP Tony Zych (sore right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to May 2. He returned to Seattle and will be examined by team doctors. “He’s just kind of had some nagging soreness in his shoulder for the last week or 10 days,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of the hard-throwing reliever. Zych is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances. He has 19 strikeouts and eight walks over 12 innings.

RHP Steve Johnson was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, taking the roster spot of RHP Tony Zych, who went on the 15-day disabled list. Johnson signed a minor league contract the Mariners on March 17, three days after being released by Texas. He pitched 16 innings of relief for Tacoma, posting a 2.25 ERA with 20 strikeouts and two walks. Johnson was 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 27 major league appearances, including five starts, for Baltimore before making his Mariners debut Tuesday in an 8-2 loss to Oakland. He pitched the ninth inning, giving up a solo homer t LF Khris Davis field. “It’s obviously awesome to get called up,” Johnson said before the game.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (1-3) gave up one run on four hits over seven innings and earned his first victory of the season, an 8-2 win against Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out three and walked two. In his first five starts, he went 0-3 with a 4.65 ERA and had two no-decisions. “I think I had a lot of life on the fastball, especially down low in the zone that was very effective,” Iwakuma said. “I was able to get strike one, get ahead early, and that worked out well for me.”

CF Leonys Martin hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run blast off Oakland RHP Sonny Gray in the third inning of the Mariners’ 8-2 victory. Martin, who came into the game batting .169 and hits ninth in the Mariners’ order, launched Gray’s 0-1 curve into the right field seats. He went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .185. “Leonys got a breaking ball up,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Sonny Gray is a tough, tough pitcher and made a mistake, and Leonys jumped on it. He’s been spending a lot of time working, trying to get something going at the plate. Hopefully it kind of kick-starts him and gets him going.”

3B Kyle Seager had a double and a three-run homer Tuesday night in Seattle’s 8-2 win against Oakland. Seager, a left-handed hitter, crushed LHP Marc Rzepczynski’s 2-2 pitch into the right field stands. Seager is hitting .181 but has six home runs, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run, his ninth shot of the season, on Tuesday night against Oakland. He moved into a tie with Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson for the American League home run lead. Cano scored twice and had his eighth multi-hit game of the season.