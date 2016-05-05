1B Dae-Ho Lee had the first multi-homer game of his major league career, sparking the Mariners to a 9-8 comeback victory against the A’s on Wednesday. Lee, a rookie from South Korea who played the past four seasons in Japan’s Pacific League, launched a solo home run off reliever Ryan Dull in the top of the sixth inning, just minutes after the A’s scored six times in the fifth and knocked RHP Felix Hernandez out of the game. Then in the seventh with a runner on and two outs, Lee sent a 3-1 pitch from RHP John Axford over the left field fence for a two-run homer. Lee has four home runs this season in only 32 at-bats. “I‘m just happy that we won the game,” Lee said through an interpreter. “I‘m just ready for whatever situation I get. I’ll just be ready whenever they call me.”

LHP Wade Miley, coming off his first career shutout and complete game, will make his sixth start of the season Thursday when the Mariners open a four-game series at Houston. Miley accomplished the feat in his 139th career major league start in a 6-0 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

DH Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 and hit a mammoth homer in the fourth inning off A’s rookie LHP Sean Manaea into the seats to straightaway center above the luxury suites in a 9-8 Seattle victory Wednesday at the Coliseum. “Highlight for the whole season probably,” Cruz said. “Just nice to have the victory. It was a great win.” And a great display of power from Cruz. “He crushed that one,” Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez said. “That was unbelievable. He says he still has more in the tank. I don’ believe it. That was crushed.”

RHP Felix Hernandez has dominated the Oakland A’s for most of his career, and he was 22-8 with a 2.58 ERA against them entering Wednesday’s game at the Coliseum. This time, Hernandez gave up eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and lasted only four innings, matching his shortest outing against the A’s in 42 career starts. The Mariners rallied for a 9-8 victory, and Hernandez got a no-decision. “The offense, they got my back, they picked me up today,” Hernandez said. “The bullpen was really good, too. That was a great win for us.”