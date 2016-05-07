RHP Tony Zych underwent an examination of his right shoulder earlier this week, and he was found to have inflammation but no structural damage. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3 with right rotator cuff tendinitis, and he will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

CF Leonys Martin produced his eighth career multi-steal game, swiping second base twice against the Astros. Martin, who finished 2-for-4 with two runs, last recorded two steals in a game on June 5, 2015 at Kansas City.

3B Kyle Seager hit his first triple of the season in the first inning. It was his first triple since July 29, 2014, at Cleveland. Seager has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games and is batting .317 (13-for-41) with seven runs, four doubles, four homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.134 OPS over that stretch.

2B Robinson Cano recorded his American League-leading 14th two-out RBI in the third inning via a single off Astros RHP Chris Devenski. In his past 10 games, Cano is batting .405 (17-for-42) with seven runs, three doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs. He has a 1.122 OPS in that span. He now leads the majors with 30 RBIs, 14 of them coming against the Astros.

2B Robinson Cano has 30 RBIs in the Mariners’ first 28 games. The only Seattle player with more RBIs through the first 28 games was Ken Griffey Jr. (33 in 1997).