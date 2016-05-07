SS Ketel Marte hit his first triple of the season, a bases-clear shot to right field off Astros RHP Pat Neshek in the seventh inning. It was his fourth career triple and first since Sept. 23, 2015. Marte has hit safely in seven consecutive games, which ties his season-best streak. His three RBIs represented a single-game high.

RHP Taijuan Walker departed after just two innings with neck spasms. Walker arrived at the park experiencing discomfort and attempted to work through the issues prior to his start. But after surrendering three runs on two hits -- both home runs -- without recording a strikeout, Walker did not return for the third inning.

3B Kyle Seager has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games since April 24, batting .333 (15-for-45) with eight runs, five doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.143 OPS during that stretch. He has 14 extra-base hits this season and began the night tied for third in that category among American League third basemen.

2B Robinson Cano has 30 RBIs in the Mariners’ first 28 games. The only Seattle player with more RBIs through the first 28 games was Ken Griffey Jr. (33 in 1997).

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 11 games with a single in the first inning off RHP Doug Fister. His streak is tied for the second-longest active streak against Houston with Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki, behind Red Sox OF Brock Holt (16 games). In that span, Cano is batting .413 (19-for-46) with four runs, a double, three home runs and 18 RBIs.