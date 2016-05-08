RHP Taijuan Walker should be available to make his next scheduled start after departing early on Friday night with neck spasms. Walker woke up Friday morning experiencing discomfort and tried to rectify the issue with the Seattle training staff before his start. He was unable to turn to face the catcher and could not maintain his normal mechanics. He departed after just two innings.

3B Kyle Seager hit his seventh home run of the season in the second inning and added a triple in the eighth on Saturday. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and is batting .367 (18-for-49) with five homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.272 OPS during that span. Seager has five straight multi-hit games, a career-best streak.

RHP Nathan Karns struck out a season-high nine batters on Saturday, giving him at least five strikeouts in each of his first six starts with the Mariners. He is the first Seattle pitcher to accomplish this feat. In three career starts against the Astros, Karns is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.

2B Robinson Cano smacked two home runs on Saturday and leads the American League with 11. He added two singles and posted a season-high four hits. His 32 RBIs in the Mariners’ first 30 games are ranked second in franchise history behind Ken Griffey Jr. (35 in 1997). Cano is batting .451 during his 12-game hitting streak against Houston.