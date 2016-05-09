RHP Hisashi Iwakuma recorded a season-high eight strikeouts but lasted just five innings for the third time this season. He allowed seven hits, three runs and two walks while tossing 98 pitches. Iwakuma has thrown 100 pitches once this season (102 on April 17 at the Yankees).

3B Kyle Seager had his streak of five consecutive multi-hit games snapped but he did extend his overall hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-4. Seager concluded the seven-game road trip with a .433 average (13-for-30) and five runs, seven extra-base hits and six RBIs.

DH Nelson Cruz was held out of the starting lineup to rest his sore right forearm. Cruz suffered the injury on Friday night when he was hit by a pitch from Astros RHP Doug Fister in the seventh inning. Cruz, who had started each of the previous 30 games, finished 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday.

2B Robinson Cano homered for a second consecutive game to build his American League-leading total to 12 homers. In seven games against Houston this season, Cano is batting .467 (14-for-30) with one double, five home runs, 17 RBIs and a 1.484 OPS. During his 13-game hitting streak against the Astros, Cano is batting .436 (24-for-55) with six homers and 21 RBIs.