SS Ketel Marte established a career high of three RBIs while collecting four hits and scoring three times in Seattle’s 5-2 win over the Rays on Monday night. Marte broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. It marked his first home run of the season and the third of his career. “I‘m not surprised because I‘m working hard every day to get a game like tonight,” he said after Monday‘s win.

RHP Taijuan Walker told reporters before Monday’s game that his neck soreness has subsided and that he’ll be available for his scheduled Wednesday start. Walker pitched only two innings Friday night, when he had to leave the game due to a stiff neck.

LHP Wade Miley threw his first career shutout the last time he pitched at Safeco Field, and the hometown fans will be hoping for another strong outing when he takes the mound for Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay. Miley has allowed just 10 hits and two runs over 15 innings in his two starts leading up to Tuesday’s game.

DH Nelson Cruz (sore forearm) returned to the lineup Monday after sitting out Sunday’s game and drove in the Mariners’ first run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

2B Robinson Cano was named the AL player of the week before Monday’s game. Cano hit .516 with four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs scored in seven games last week.

RHP Felix Hernandez set the Mariners’ team record for career wins with No. 146 on Monday night. He allowed two runs off four hits over seven innings in the 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. Hernandez gave up a pair of home runs (to Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson) and he was a bit wild at times (two walks, two hit batsmen) but the 30-year-old did enough to earn the historic win.