LHP Mike Montgomery got a chance to face the team that traded him before the 2015 season, and he pitched 2 1/3 solid innings of relief on Wednesday. Montgomery was in position to get the win before Tampa Bay tied the score with a solo homer in the top of the ninth.

RHP Steve Johnson earned his first win in almost three years Wednesday, when he was credited with the victory against Tampa Bay. Johnson last won a game in May 2013, when he was serving as a long reliever with the Orioles.

RHP Taijuan Walker turned in a Wednesday performance that was pretty reflective of his career so far as a Mariner. Walker was dominant at times while throwing five scoreless innings to start the game, striking out eight along the way, then he ran into control problems and gave up a score-tying grand slam in the sixth. The inconsistent performance reminded fans why Walker, 23, is so tantalizing and so frustrating at the same time.

3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s win over Tampa Bay, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. Seager did have an RBI in the game, thanks to his bases-loaded walk in the first inning.

RHP Nick Vincent got his second chance at a save this season, but he blew it on Wednesday afternoon. With closer Steve Cishek taking the day off to rest an arm that had worked back-to-back games, Vincent came served up the score-tying homer to Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier.

RHP Nathan Karns has been Seattle’s most consistent starter this season, and the Mariners will carry a five-game winning streak when he’s on the mound into his scheduled Friday start against the Angels. Since losing his season debut, Karns has gone 3-0 with a 2.73 ERA over five outings. In two starts against the Angels last season, Karns gave up three home runs while posting a 6.75 ERA.

DH Nelson Cruz continued his run of success against Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer with a third-inning homer Wednesday afternoon. Cruz, who walked in his first at-bat, led off the inning with the home run, his sixth of the season, and is now hitting .375 (6-for-16) against Archer for his career.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a seventh-inning double Wednesday afternoon. Cano came around to score the go-ahead run from third on a Nelson Cruz sacrifice fly.

C Chris Iannetta completed a four-hour game, and a Mariners sweep, with his leadoff homer in the bottom of the 11th inning. He hit his third home run of the season to deep center field before getting swarmed at home plate and receiving the bath from Cishek.