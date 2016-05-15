RHP Mayckol Guaipe quietly turned in one of his best performances on Saturday when he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings on a night when the Seattle bullpen gave up five runs and allowed two inherited runners to score as well.

SS Ketel Marte, moved down to the No. 8 spot in the batting order, went 1-for-4 on Saturday night.

RHP Steve Cishek blew a save for the second night in a row on Saturday when he served up a three-run homer to the Angels’ Albert Pujols. Cishek has allowed five runs in the past two games and now has three blown saves in 14 opportunities this season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma got off to a good start on Saturday, throwing five scoreless innings, but he tired in the sixth and didn’t get much help from the Seattle bullpen. Iwakuma was charged with four runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision.

3B Kyle Seager continues to swing a hot bat. He went 3-for-4 on Saturday and has gone 5-for-8 during the first two games of the Angels series. In his past 19 games, Seager has hit .347 (25-for-72).

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an eighth-inning single on Saturday night. Cano collected his 34th RBIs with the hit, leaving him second in the American League behind Boston’s David Ortiz in that category.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been a key part of the Mariners’ surprising start, but he has not been nearly as dominant as in years past. Hernandez, 30, has lost some speed on his fastball -- it has gone from the mid- to low-90s -- and has struggled with control at times this season. He already has walked 20 batters, putting him on pace for a career-high 90 in a full season. Hernandez hasn’t issued more than 58 walks in a season since 2010. He is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Angels.

RHP Joel Peralta might be nearing the end. The 40-year-old reliever has gotten pounded in back-to-back outings and appears as a likely candidate to be DFA’d if the Mariners activate relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit next week. One night after giving up two runs and three hits in the Angels’ Friday comeback win over the Mariners, Peralta got tagged again Saturday. He gave up home runs on back-to-back pitches in a six-run seventh and has now allowed four runs and five hits in an inning during this series. His season ERA has ballooned to 4.70 in the process.

1B Adam Lind hit his first home run in May with a two-run shot in the second inning on Saturday. Lind’s first homer since April 27 gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead. He had an even bigger hit in the eighth, when his two-run double tied the score 6-6. Lind came around to score the go-ahead run on a Steve Clevenger single, but the Mariners blew the game in the top of the ninth, losing 9-7.