RHP Taijuan Walker continues to struggle in the month of May. He gave up four runs in five innings and took the loss in the 5-2 defeat. He’s now 1-6 over 10 career starts in May and never quite found his way in this game. Walker’s pitched well most of the season but struggled recently, now 0-3 with a no-decision this month. “My rhythm was a little off,” Walker said. “I didn’t (throw) my best. I didn’t really locate too well, kind of got behind. I was just throwing too much off-speed and not going to my strength, (my) fastball and change-up.”

CF Leonys Martin continues to hit better after an 0-for-15 skid in late April and early May. He’s now gotten hits in nine of his last 13 games, including one in this game, a solo homer to right off RHP Chris Tillman that started the third inning. His six home runs this year already have passed the five he hit in all of 2015 with the Rangers.

3B Kyle Seager came into the game leading the Mariners in walks. He showed more patience in this game, drawing three walks off RHP Chris Tillman. That’s the third time in Seager’s career that he’s walked three times, the last one coming on April 8, 2014 versus the Angels.

DH Nelson Cruz certainly enjoys hitting in Oriole Park. He homered and drove in five runs in Tuesday’s win and added more offense in this game. Cruz doubled and scored in the fourth inning. Overall, the former Oriole now has reached base in 23 straight games at Oriole Park. He’s also now hit in 14 consecutive games.