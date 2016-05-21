SS Ketel Marte was penciled into the leadoff spot for Friday’s interleague series opener in Cincinnati. It’s the fourth time this season that Marte has batted leadoff, which are the only times he’s done it in his career. “I’d like to see him be able to grow into that,” said manager Scott Servais. “Being a National League series, it gives us a chance to look at that. Down the road, he’s only 22. He’s a switch hitter has a lot of energy. We would like to see him grow into it. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. It just affords us the opportunity to do it here.” On Friday, Marte went 0-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.

INF Dae-Ho Lee was huge off the bench for the Mariners on Friday night with a pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh and a solo homer, his sixth, in the ninth. “Big single, the home run was icing on the cake,” said manager Scott Servais. “He has a really good approach at the plate. He knows we need a single with the bases loaded, not a home run. He squared up a fastball and took it the other way.”

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma tossed six innings Friday night in Cincinnati giving up three runs and six hits, including Zack Cozart’s solo homer. He hadn’t faced any of the Reds hitters previously and finished with three walks and six strikeouts. “Today was a different game,” Iwakuma said, via an interpreter. “We didn’t start on time and it kind of threw off my routine. I was fighting my command. I made adjustments during the game and it paid off.”

RHP Joaquin Benoit made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list on Thursday and came through it OK physically, but the rust showed. “He wasn’t sharp. It was perfect we had a nice little cushion so he could work through it and he did,” said manager Scott Servais. “I was close to pulling him because his pitch count got up. He had good life on the fastball. He had life on his fastball. It was understandable. He hadn’t been out there in a long time.” Benoit, who gave up a run, hit, two walks and a strikeout in one inning, will not be used on Friday, said Servais.

RF Nelson Cruz homered for the ninth time this season in the ninth inning on Friday night. It was the 250th home run of his career.