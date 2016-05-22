CF Ketel Marte left Saturday’s game after spraining his left thumb sliding into second base in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative. Manager Scott Servais said a decision will be made quickly on whether to place Marte on the disabled list. ”It’s part of the game,“ said Marte. ”I have to wait on their decision. “If they put me on the DL, I’ll just keep working to get better. I was scared, a lot.”

LHP Mike Montgomery made 16 starts last season for the Mariners. This year, he’s been a dependable reliever with one earned run allowed over 17 2/3 innings. “When we left spring training, we didn’t know what we were going to get,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “The ability to bounce back, was his stuff going to continue to be what it was in the bullpen? He’s come in and thrown strikes. He’s being aggressive.” Montgomery tossed one scoreless inning on Saturday.

CF Leonys Martin hit his eighth home run in the second inning of Saturday’s game in Cincinnati on an 0-1 pitch from lefty John Lamb, whom he’d never faced. Martin said he remained patient batting eighth behind the pitcher in a National League ballpark. “I had to be smart hitting with the pitcher behind me,” Martin said. “I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard. Go to home plate and be aggressive.”

LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his second home run of the season on Saturday afternoon, a mammoth three-run shot estimated at 473 feet -- the second-longest in the majors this year, according to Statcast -- into the left field bleachers to make the score 4-0. The homer which came off Reds’ lefty John Lamb and was his first since May 10. Gutierrez said it’s a feeling he’s only experienced twice in his professional career. “When you don’t feel anything in the bat,” Gutierrez said. “Yes, that’s the sweet spot. I just watch the ball travel. You can’t hit it any better.”

RHP Felix Hernandez retired the first eight batters he faced on Saturday afternoon before escaping bases loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings. He allowed just four hits through six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. It’s the first time Hernandez had faced Cincinnati since tossing a complete game against them on June 19, 2010 at Safeco Field, allowing a run and striking out nine. “I threw a lot of pitches,” Hernandez said. “I had a good fastball. My body feels good. I think my fastball is coming back. I had better command.”