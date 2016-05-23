FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Ketel Marte was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a sprained left thumb which occurred in the

1B Dae-Ho Lee has proven to be a valuable commodity for the Mariners both off the bench and in the occasional

LHP Wade Miley was 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA in his previous four starts, but he didn't fare as well Sunday afternoon in

CF Leonys Martin batted leadoff on Sunday in place of SS Ketel Marte who was placed on the disabled list with a

SS Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Taylor, 25, who played in a combined 84 games for the

