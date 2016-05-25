LHP Mike Montgomery has been a quiet ray of hope in the Mariners’ struggling bullpen. He has a 1.67 ERA this season and improved to 2-0 after throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings in a 6-5 win over Oakland on Tuesday night.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his second start against Oakland this month when the Mariners host the A’s on Wednesday night. Iwakuma dominated Oakland in a May 3 victory, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings as the Mariners hammered the A’s 7-2.

CF Leonys Martin hit leadoff for the third game in a row Tuesday, but it was how he finished that mattered. Martin’s ninth home run of the season came on a 1-2 pitch and resulted in a 392-foot, two-run, walk-off homer that beat the A’s 6-5. “It’s the best feeling I’ve had in baseball,” he said.

LF Norichika Aoki took his first turn in the No. 9 hole on Tuesday night. The Mariners’ primary leadoff man went 2-for-4 and had one of the biggest hits of the night, a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth. The next hitter, CF Leonys Martin, hit a walk-off homer for a 6-5 win over the A‘s.

RHP Nathan Karns barely escaped his first loss since April 9 when the Mariners came back to beat Oakland on Tuesday night. Karns was on the hook after allowing three runs on five hits over five-plus innings, but he came away with a no-decision -- his fourth in eight starts since losing to the A’s on April 9. Karns left the mound with a 2-1 lead in the sixth Tuesday, having allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning, then both runners scored to put him in position to take the loss.

2B Robinson Cano drove in his team-high 40th RBI of the season with a first-inning double Tuesday night. Cano didn’t drive in his 40th run of the 2015 season until July 25. Cano added his 13th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the eighth. Cano’s 13th homer of the 2015 season came on Sept. 20.

RF Seth Smith had singles in all three of his Tuesday at-bats. He was lifted in favor of PH Franklin Gutierrez in the eighth; Gutierrez doubled in his only plate appearance. Smith’s 3-for-3 performance took his season batting average from .236 to .257.

SS Chris Taylor was back on the bench Tuesday, one day after committing two costly throwing errors in the eighth inning of a 5-0 loss to Oakland. Shawn O‘Malley got the start as shortstop as the Mariners continue to fill the void created when SS Ketel Marte went on the disabled list over the weekend.