SS Ketel Marte began a rehab stint Tuesday night with Triple-A Tacoma, going 0-for-5. Marte was batting .276 and providing impressive defense and speed when he went down with a sprained thumb May 21 at Cincinnati. Manager Scott Servais said Marte is tentatively scheduled to rejoin the Mariners when they return home Monday to face Atlanta.

RHP Tony Zych is expected to throw off a mound next week for the first time since going on the disabled list May 3, Servais said. The hard-throwing reliever is recovering from rotator cuff tendinitis. Zych posted a 1-0 record and 3.00 earned run average in 10 games.

OF Patrick Kivlehan was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The Rangers had traded Kivlehan back to the Seattle organization on Sunday for cash or a player to be named. The Rangers acquired Kivlehan from the Mariners in a trade last December, and designated him for assignment on May 23.

LHP Charlie Furbush, sidelined since last July with shoulder problems, remains "a ways off" from returning to action, Servais said. Furbush was a valuable set-up man before going to the sidelines. Last season, Furbush posted a 1-1 record with a career-best 2.08 ERA in 33 games.

RHP Felix Hernandez, Seattle's all-time leader in victories and strikeouts, is set to pitch Wednesday for the first time since being battered for five hits and five runs in the third inning of last Friday's 7-2 loss to light-hitting Minnesota. Hernandez (4-4, 2.86) continues to put up solid numbers, but he has been hit extremely hard on occasion the past two seasons. Servais said Hernandez still possesses a quality arsenal of pitches, but his pitch location against Minnesota was "horrendous."