SS Ketel Marte (thumb) played six innings and went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. ”It’s a thumbs up and keep moving ahead,‘’ manager Scott Servais said. Marte will continue to play in minor-league games and likely join the Mariners on Monday when he eligible to be activated.

LHP James Paxton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and started in place of RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf). Paxton will get at least two starts as the team waits for Felix Hernandez to heal. Paxton took the loss on Tuesday in his first start of the season. In 3 2/3 innings, he was charged with eight runs (three earned), 10 hits and a walk. He did strike out seven.

CF Leonys Martin (hamstring) was taking early batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Martin hasn’t tested his hamstring yet but the early signs are encouraging. “He’s looked good,‘’ manager Scott Servais said. ”(The hamstring) isn’t bothering him at all.‘’ Martin’s plus-defense is among the reasons the Mariners are challenging for first place in the AL West.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf) was placed on the DL, retroactive to Saturday, the day after his last start.