FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 3, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Ketel Marte (thumb) played six innings and went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. ”It’s a thumbs up and keep moving ahead,‘’ manager Scott Servais said. Marte will continue to play in minor-league games and likely join the Mariners on Monday when he eligible to be activated.

LHP James Paxton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and started in place of RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf). Paxton will get at least two starts as the team waits for Felix Hernandez to heal. Paxton took the loss on Tuesday in his first start of the season. In 3 2/3 innings, he was charged with eight runs (three earned), 10 hits and a walk. He did strike out seven.

CF Leonys Martin (hamstring) was taking early batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Martin hasn’t tested his hamstring yet but the early signs are encouraging. “He’s looked good,‘’ manager Scott Servais said. ”(The hamstring) isn’t bothering him at all.‘’ Martin’s plus-defense is among the reasons the Mariners are challenging for first place in the AL West.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf) was placed on the DL, retroactive to Saturday, the day after his last start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.