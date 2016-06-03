RHP Cody Martin, 26, was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday afternoon to become the long man in Seattle’s bullpen. Martin was 5-3 with a 5.67 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) with Tacoma. The Mariners wasted no time getting Martin into a game. He worked a scoreless sixth inning against the Padres to get the win.

1B Dae-Ho Lee’s eighth homer of the season Thursday was also his second pinch-hit homer of the season. He is the first rookie in Mariners history to hit two pinch-hit homers in a season. Lee finished the night 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with five RBIs on Thursday in the Mariners’ come-from-behind win at San Diego. It was his third consecutive game with at least three hits. He is 10-for-14 with a homer and nine RBIs in that span.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 and was hit by a pitch Thursday night to extend his on-base streak to 31 games. He is hitting .333 (42-for-126) during the streak with 10 doubles, a triple, eight homers, 24 RBIs, nine walks and 28 runs.

RHP Joel Peralta was designated for assignment Thursday to open a spot for RHP Cody Martin on both the Mariners’ 25-man and 40-man rosters. Peralta was 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 26 appearances for the Mariners.