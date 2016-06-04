1B Dae-Ho Lee became just the third player in club history to have three-plus hits and four four-plus RBIs off the bench in a game in Seattle's 16-13 win over San Diego on Thursday. The last time it happened was 1991 (Henry Cotto).

1B Dae-Ho Lee got the nod at first base Friday despite the Rangers starting RHP Yu Darvish. Lee came into the game 7 for his last 12, and went 2 for 4 on the night. His performance bac ked manager Scott Servais' decision to start him against Darvish. "I just want to see him against Yu Darvish," Servais said. "Why wouldn't I? Everybody in Japan is going to be watching, aren't they? And Korea. I think it will be great."

RHP Taijuan Walker allowed a season high in earned runs (six) and hits allowed (nine) Friday. He's now lost his last four starts and has allowed 11 earned runs in his last two outings. Friday he was done in by the five runs he allowed in the first three innings. "I've got to figure it out," Walker said. "Being intense and going out there and going right after them with conviction. I'm not really doing that my last couple of starts. I've really go to just get out there and get after it from pitch one."

3B Kyle Seager continued his torrid pace with another two-hit game, including an RBI single in the sixth inning. The RBI moved Seager to 17 for his last 29. The two-hit game extended his hitting streak to seven games. Seager also has hits in each of his last six at-bats with runners in scoring position.

2B Robinson Cano extended his on-base streak to 32 games with his leadoff double in the sixth inning. The streak is the longest active in the majors and also surpasses Cano's career best. Three times in his career he's reached base safely in 31 straight games, with the last time coming Sept. 7, 2015 to April 10, 2016.