RHP Cody Martin was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for RHP Edwin Diaz. Martin was recalled from Tacoma on Thursday and pitched in consecutive games for Seattle, winning Thursday's game in San Diego. He pitched four innings in the two games, allowing one run.

1B Dae-Ho Lee continued his recent hitting tear with another two-hit night Saturday. The rookie has a five-game hitting streak and has multi-hit games in each of them. Lee is the only player in the majors with an active streak of at least five multi-hit games.

RHP Edwin Diaz was called up from Double-A Jackson and will work out of the Seattle bullpen. A converted starter, Diaz didn't allow a run in his last 10 outings in Jackson. "They told me [going to the bullpen] I can be in the big leagues quick," Diaz said. "The first time I came out of the bullpen, I was a little excited, but I got the three outs. Then I started to think more like a reliever."

RHP Nathan Karns didn't have a great night as he returned to Arlington, where he pitched in high school. Karns took his first loss since April 9 and had his shortest outing of the season as he lasted just four innings and gave up seven runs. Karns doesn't think pitching close to home impacted his performance. "I'm hoping every time to go out there and do well," he said. "Whether it's here, Seattle or Yankee Stadium, it doesn't really matter. I want to go out there and give my team the best effort out there."

OF Nelson Cruz hit his 96th career homer at Globe Life Park in the third inning Saturday. Cruz is now tied with Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre for the sixth most in park history. Cruz had two RBI Saturday.

2B Robinson Cano extended his career best on-base streak to 33 games with his first-inning single Saturday. During the streak, Cano has 44 base hits, 29 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 24 RBI, nine walks and three hit by pitches. The 33-game streak is also the longest in the majors.