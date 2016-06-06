RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a three-start winning streak snapped. Iwakuma pitched seven innings for a third-straight start and allowed just one earned run. It was the first time since May 3 he had allowed less than three earned runs and he saw plenty of positives in his outing. “I did lose the game today, but I was able to make pitches when I needed to,” he said. “I was able to execute. I was able to control the running game for the most part. In general, I think it was the best game so far.”

OF Nelson Cruz hit his 12th career homer vs. the Rangers and second of the series with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. All of his homers against the Rangers have come since the start of the 2014 season. His homer off Texas LHP Derek Holland was also his seventh against lefties this season, which is the most in the majors. Cruz has a comfort level playing in a stadium where he helped the Rangers reach back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011. “It’s always fun,” he said. “The fans are they. I like to come here. But if I don’t do good enough, we don’t win games. That’s what we’re here for, to win games.”

2B Robinson Cano extended his career-best on-base streak to 34-consecutive games with his infield single in the sixth inning Sunday. Cano’s streak is the longest active in the majors. Cano has scored 30 runs during the streak, with No. 30 coming Sunday.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been slow to recover from his strained calf and may not be ready to join the rotation when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list June 12. Hernandez hasn’t been able to throw yet. “He’s moving slow at this point, which I think is pretty much what everybody expected,” manager Scott Servais said. “When you pull something like that it takes a while. Then you start to feel better and it can go pretty quick. I’ll be curious to see when we get home (Monday).”

C Chris Iannetta didn’t want to leave Arlington. He collected Seattle’s first hit Sunday when he led off the second inning with a single to left and then walked in his second at-bat. That hit raised his on-base percentage at Globe Life Park to .846 as it was the 11th time he reached in 13 at-bats in Arlington.