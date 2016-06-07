SS Ketel Marte (sprained left thumb) was activated from the disabled list before Monday's game. He missed the minimum 15 days.

SS Ketel Marte returned from a 15-day stint to get a hit in his first at-bat Monday. He singled in the second inning and ended up scoring the Mariners' only run in a 3-1 loss.

RHP Edwin Diaz, the Mariners' two-time minor-league pitcher of the year, made an impressive debut Monday night. Diaz pitched a perfect 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out one in his only inning of work.

LHP Wade Miley goes into his scheduled Tuesday start after posting his worst outing of the season. He allowed nine runs off 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings the last time out, but preserved his streak of five consecutive winning decisions because he got a no-decision in the Mariners' 16-13 comeback victory over the Padres last week.

LHP James Paxton was much better in his second start of the season Monday, allowing three runs -- one earned -- off five hits over six innings. He struck out 10 and issued just one walk but took the loss to fall to 0-2 this season. Paxton has been charged with 11 runs this season, but only four of them have been earned. "I was really excited to see the steps Paxton made tonight," manager Scott Servais said afterward. "That's the real James Paxton. He needs to step up, and he certainly answered the bell tonight."

OF Stefen Romero was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday when the Mariners activated SS Ketel Marte from the disabled list. Romero hit .200 (3-for-15) with two RBIs in eight games for Seattle this year.

