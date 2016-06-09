SS Ketel Marte was a late scratch from Tuesday’s game due to neck spasms. Marte made his return from the 15-day disabled list, due to a strained hamstring, on Monday and went 1-for-3 at the plate. He said he strained his neck during Tuesday’s batting practice but that he expected to be back in action Wednesday. “I think so,” he said late Tuesday night. “I feel good.”

RHP Taijuan Walker has really fallen off since breaking out to an incredible start to the 2016 season. Walker went 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in April but is just 0-6 with a 7.86 ERA since then. He’s scheduled to be back on the mound for Wednesday night’s game against the Indians, a team he has faced three times while going 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA.

LHP Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings Tuesday, allowing just four hits against one of the hottest offenses in the American League. Miley earned the win in a 7-1 victory over Cleveland. Over his past two starts, Seattle has scored 23 runs.

RF Nelson Cruz hit his 14th and 15th home runs of the season Tuesday, but he’s still got a long way to go to reach the pace he had during 40-homer seasons in 2014 and 2015. On June 7 of last season, Cruz already had 18 home runs. A year earlier, he was sitting on 21. Cruz already has five home runs this month and has hit 11 since May 4.

RHP Felix Hernandez is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list early next week, but his return is far from imminent. He was wearing a walking boot to protect his strained calf before Tuesday’s game. Afterward, he was walking without a boot. The Mariners have no hard timetable for when he’ll be back. Hernandez (4-4, 2.86 ERA) has already missed two starts.