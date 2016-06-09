SS Ketel Marte was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game with neck spasms. Marte went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases.

RHP Taijuan Walker turned in one of the best outings of his young career Wednesday, when the 23-year-old starter threw eight shutout innings in a 5-0 win over Cleveland. Walker allowed just three hits and matched his career high of 11 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

RHP Nathan Karns is coming off his worst outing of the season as he heads into his scheduled Thursday start against the Indians. Karns gave up seven runs off eight hits over four innings in a 10-4 loss to the Rangers last Saturday to suffer his first defeat since April 9.

2B Robinson Cano is the leading vote-getter among Mariners players in the latest All-Star Game voting numbers. Cano has 536,550 votes, which ranks third among American League second baseman. DH Nelson Cruz (fifth) is the only other Mariner among the top five at his position.

C Chris Iannetta turned in the second multi-homer game of his career Wednesday, when he hit a pair of homers in the 5-0 win over Cleveland. The only other time Iannetta hit two home runs in one game was in May 2011. He added a run-scoring double in the seventh for a four-RBI night.