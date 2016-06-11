SS Ketel Marte was in the leadoff spot for the first time since May 21 on Friday. Marte had settled into the leadoff role in mid-May and was playing his best offense of the season before suffering a hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list. Marte, who came off the disabled list earlier this week, went 1-for-4 with a seventh-inning infield single.

1B Dae-Ho Lee became the fourth Mariner in as many nights to hit multiple home runs when he hit his ninth and 10th homers of the season Friday night. No other team in major league history has had four different players accomplish that feat in four consecutive games within the same season. Lee went 2-for-4 to lift his batting average over the .300 mark, at .301.

RHP Steve Cishek earned his 14th save of the season Friday, when he came on in the eighth and got the final four outs. It marked the third time this season that Cishek has come on in a save situation before the ninth inning and the second time that he’s converted.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up three home runs Friday but was able to get through seven innings and earn the win in Seattle’s 7-5 victory over Texas. Iwakuma allowed three runs off seven hits over seven innings in what was his second consecutive start against the Rangers.

LHP James Paxton is in a much better place heading into his third start of the season than he was going into his second. Paxton, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against the Rangers, is coming off a decent outing that saw him allow three runs -- just one was earned -- off five hits over six innings. He bounced back from a horrific debut that saw Paxton allow 10 hits, eight runs (three earned) over 3 2/3 innings.

CF Leonys Martin was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and hit ninth in the Mariners’ batting order. He went 0-for-4 in his first game since May 25.

INF Luis Sardinas was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Sardinas, who is hitting .190 over two stints with the Mariners this season, was sent down to make room for CF Leonys Martin, who was activated from the DL.