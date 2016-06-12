1B Dae-Ho Lee was not in the lineup Saturday despite hitting two home runs in a win over the Rangers the previous night. Lee, a right-handed hitter, was on the bench to start the game because Seattle had left-hander Adam Lind in the lineup to face Rangers right-handed starter Colby Lewis.

CF Kyle Lewis, the Mariners’ first-round pick and No. 11 overall, officially signed with the team on Saturday. The Mercer University product then took batting practice with the Mariners. “It was awesome,” he said. “I was nervous, I‘m not going to lie to you.”

CF Trey Griffey was one of the 40 players selected by the Mariners during the MLB draft, and he might have the biggest name of any of them. The son of Ken Griffey Jr. was chosen in the 24th round, even though he hasn’t played baseball since high school and has no intention of giving up on his football career at the University of Arizona. “Ken Griffey Jr. has meant so much to this organization that we felt like we owed it to him,” director of scouting Tom McNamara said. “If Trey decides he ever wants to play baseball, he’s got an opportunity right here.”

RHP Steve Cishek was put in a save situation for the second consecutive night, and this time he failed to come through. Cishek, who converted a four-out save Friday, got the first two outs of ninth inning on Saturday before serving up a 3-2 fastball that Texas slugger Prince Fielder hammered for a 406-foot home run to right. The solo shot tied the score 1-1 and served as Cishek’s fourth blown save in 18 opportunities this season.

RHP Justin De Fratus was acquired from the Mariners on Saturday to complete a May 29 trade that sent OF Patrick Kivlehan to Seattle. De Fratus, a former Phillies reliever, was 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 19 relief appearances with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate this season.

LHP Wade Miley is scheduled to face Texas for the first time since April when the Rangers roughed him up twice. Miley, the Mariners’ scheduled starter on Sunday afternoon, allowed 11 earned runs in 12 innings in back-to-back starts against the Rangers on April 6 and April 12. Texas has scored five or more earned runs in each of Miley’s past three starts against him, dating to last season when he was with the Red Sox.

LHP James Paxton turned in a solid start Saturday, pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings while touching 99 mph on the radar gun. He scattered six hits but was not involved in the decision.

LF Norichika Aoki returned to the Mariners’ lineup and batted first Saturday. His return to the leadoff spot was notable because SS Ketel Marte had been having success there before landing on the disabled list 2 1/2 weeks ago and was back hitting leadoff Friday. Aoki went 0-for-3 on Saturday night and got hit by pitches in the first and 11th innings. He got hit on the right kneecap in the 11th but was able to stay in the game, partly because backup C Chris Iannetta was the last remaining position player on Seattle’s bench. Aoki was in obvious pain and might not be able to play Sunday.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list in the coming days, but don’t expect to see him on the mound soon. Hernandez told ESPN.com on Saturday that he was informed of a four- to six-week recovery time when he was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 1. That puts him two to four weeks from returning to the mound, which could be a big blow to the Seattle rotation.