RHP Taijuan Walker left Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning after aggravating a tendon behind his ankle. Manager Scott Servais said he aggravated it earlier in the game fielding a comebacker and had tried to push through it but was struggling. He gave up four runs and three hits in 3.1 innings, and Servais said he was hopeful he could make his next scheduled start, but they would wait to see how he feels in the next few days.

3B Kyle Seager had a two-run home run in the second inning Tuesday, his 12th of the season -- just his second opposite-field home run of the season. He’s consistently put the ball out of the park with runners on -- 7 of his 12 home runs are multi-run homers, while the major league average is 39 percent.

RHP Nick Vincent gave up a three-run home run to Evan Longoria, losing a three-run lead in the sixth inning. He gave up a single to Rays No. 9 hitter Curt Casali to start the trouble, then walked Brad Miller to bring Longoria to the plate as the tying run. Even with the three spot, his season ERA is 3.18.

DH Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to the Rays, raising his season average to .301. He hit a line drive to right field that went off the glove of Steven Souza for a single, sparking a two-run sixth inning. Down a run in the ninth, he struck out to lead off the inning.