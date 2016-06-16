LHP Mike Montgomery, who threw eight pitches to begin his outing in Tuesday's loss, struggled with command again in Wednesday's loss. Montgomery gave up a leadoff triple, hit a batter and walked another to load the bases. With the game on the line and a full count, he walked Logan Morrison to bring in the winning run in the 13th inning.

RHP Nathan Karns, facing a Rays team he played for last year before being traded, lasted only five innings against his old club, but held Tampa Bay to two runs on four hits. Karns struck out eight batters, leaving after 91 pitches.

RHP Joaquin Benoit, a former Rays pitcher facing his old team, got through a taut eighth inning, seeing runners reach base on an error and hit before getting the final two outs of the inning. He struck out OF Jaff Decker to end the rally, lowering his season ERA to 3.95.

DH Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer -- his 16th of the season -- to account for the Mariners' runs. Coming off a three-hit game Tuesday, he's been a consistent bat for Seattle, raising his season average to .300. He was intentionally walked in his final two at-bats.