RHP Jonathan Aro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game. He did not pitch Friday.

RHP Adrian Sampson, 24, could make the start Saturday against Boston, and it would be his major-league debut.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had been 0-1 with 10.20 ERA (17 earned runs, 15 innings pitched) in four starts against Boston in his career. He got some run support and solved the Sox with seven strong innings in the 8-4 win Friday. Iwakuma allowed four runs on nine hits in seven innings. He struck out four and walked just one.

LHP Wade Miley was placed on the 15-day DL before the game Friday because of a left shoulder impingement.

CF Leonys Martin returned to the lineup after sitting out to rest his hamstring on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

LHP David Rollins was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game Friday. He pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits against Boston.

DH Nelson Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk but missed a second chance to get on base in the seventh inning after he hit a ground ball to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts’ throw was off line and first baseman Hanley Ramirez missed the tag. But Cruz also missed the base and Ramirez tagged Cruz out on the batter’s walk back to the bag.

2B Robinson Cano set new American League record for home runs by a second baseman with a solo shot in the seventh inning on Friday.

RF Franklin Gutierrez was 3-for-5 with six RBIs and hit two home runs in a game for the third time in his career Friday. He last hit more than one home run in a game Aug. 15, 2015, also at Fenway Park. He joined Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners hits to have more than one multi-homer game against the Red Sox.