RHP Adrian Sampson took the loss in his major league debut Saturday. He is the first Seattle starting pitcher to make his major league debut against the Red Sox in Mariners' history, and the first to make his major league debut at Fenway Park since Alex Rodriguez on July 8, 1994.

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-4 for his 12th multi-hit game of the season and second since coming off the disabled list on June 10. He is hitting .370 with nine runs scored in 15 games since May 18. He is hitting .350 in 17 day games this season. He improved his career average against Rick Porcello to .462 in 13 at-bats.

2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-4 on Saturday and is 10-for-24 in his last five games against the Red Sox -- all at Fenway Park. He is hitting .331 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs on the road this season. His .339 career average at Fenway Park is the best among active players with at least 150 at-bats.

1B Adam Lind hit a home run leading off the second inning Saturday. It was his ninth home run of the season, and third in his last four starts. It was just his second home run on the road this season and first at Fenway Park since Sept. 20, 2013. In his last 10 games against the Red Sox, he is batting .333 with two home runs and six RBIs. In his last 10 games at Fenway Park he is batting .419 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

RF Seth Smith went 3-for-3 on Saturday, his 12th multi-hit game this season, with two singles and a double, raising his career average against Rick Porcello to .563 in 19 at-bats. He is just the fifth left-handed visiting batter with a three-hit game at Fenway Park this season. He is hitting .373 in day games with three multi-hit contests in his last five day games.