RHP Adrian Sampson made his MLB debut against Bostonon Saturday and his second start will probably be Thursday in Detroit according to Seattle manager Scott Servais. Sampson allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 inning and was the losing pitcher in a 6-2 loss.

RHP Edwin Diaz allowed a tie-breaking home run to Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts on Sunday. It was the first home run against Diaz in six relief appearances this season. Diaz had allowed just one earned run in his prior five games.

RHP Zach Lee was acquired by the Mariners from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Chris Taylor on Sunday night. The Mariners currently have Felix Hernandez and Wade Miley on the disabled list and Taijuan Walker might miss his next start. Lee made his major league debut last season with Los Angeles and allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings during his only start July 25 against the New York Mets. This season, the 24-year-old was 7-5 with a 4.89 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Taijuan Walker, who left in the fourth inning of his prior start June 14 because of a strained tendon right foot, struggled to get through five innings with the injury in his first career start against Red Sox on Sunday. Walker, who said he started to feel pain in the first inning and it didnt get better, tossed five scoreless innings but didn't factor in the decision and left after throwing 88 pitches. Manager Scott Servais was unsure if Walker would be available to make his next start.

LHP Wade Miley, who went on the DL Friday because of a left shoulder impingement, is on pace to return to the starting rotation when eligible June 28. Servais said Miley is already feeling better and just needed a few days of rest to get rid of the inflammation, which is gone. Miley made a few throws pregame Sunday.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 Sunday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He's 13-for-37 (.351) over that stretch. His .342 career batting average (125-for-366) at Fenway is the second-best among active players, behind only teammate Nelson Cruz.

RF Franklin Gutierrez continued to thrive at Fenway Park. His fourth-inning solo home run Sundaya gainst David Price was his third of the three-game series. He has five home runs in his past three starts at Fenway dating back to last season.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season, could start throwing this week.