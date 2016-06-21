SS Ketel Marte had a four-hit Monday night, the second of his rookie season. Marte had two doubles, a bunt single and a soft single to right center. It was the second four-hit game of his career.

RHP Zach Lee, acquired by Seattle on Sunday night in exchange for SS Chris Taylor, will be slotted at Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners. Lee turned down a quarterback scholarship offer by LSU to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $5.25 million as a first-round choice in 2010. He was 7-5 with a 4.89 ERA in 13 starts in Triple-A with Los Angeles. Lee made one start for the Dodgers last season. Scouting reports say Lee lacks a standout pitch but has a nice assortment to work with.

RHP Taijuan Walker reportedly returned to Seattle to have the tendon in his right foot examined via MRI. Walker was removed after five shutout innings Sunday when his balky foot acted up. He was limited to 3 1/3 innings in his previous start for the same reason. Walker is 3-6 with a 3.45 ERA in 14 starts for the Mariners this season.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 14th home run of the season the first time he batted Monday night but was hitless in five at-bats the rest of the game. Seager grounded out to second in the 11th, stranding a man at third.

RHP Nathan Karns lasted five innings Monday night for Seattle but did not get a decision. Karns allowed seven hits and walked three while striking out six. "It was a struggle for Nate," manager Scott Servais said. "He was fortunate to get through five."

1B Adam Lind smacked a key home run for Seattle on Monday night. His two-run shot in the fifth inning, his 10th homer of the season, gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead. Lind doubled leading off the 12th and was bunted to third, but the next two Seattle hitters were unable to bring him home.