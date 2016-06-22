SS Ketel Marte is feasting on Detroit pitching. Marte was 4-for-6 on Monday night and 3-for-4 on Tuesday. "I hope he gets a day off (Wednesday)," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. He's also shown some excellent defense, starting two of the Mariners' three double plays Tuesday night.

RHP Taijuan Walker has no structural damage in his right foot but "likely" will need "a few extra days" rest to deal with tendinitis, according to manager Scott Servais. Seattle will wait to see if Walker needs to go on the disabled list. He pitched five shutout innings Sunday in Boston but had to come out because of the pain. He won't make his scheduled start Friday.

LHP James Paxton was outstanding Tuesday night for the Mariners. The box score shows he allowed 11 hits in 7 2/3 innings but he threw up to 100 mph and mixed in some nasty slurves and changeups. "Paxton, even with 110 pitches, was still throwing 100 mph," Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus said. Said Seattle manager Scott Servais: "If there was a silver lining for us, it was James Paxton. I said to him on the mound, 'James Paxton is back -- and we need him.'" Paxton struck out five and issued three walks (one intentional) and had allowed only four hits through five innings.

3B Kyle Seager slugged his 15th home run Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the sixth that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead. "I thought that was going to help us relax a little bit," manager Scott Servais said. Seager had pulled a 3-0 pitch just foul before ripping a 3-2 fastball well into the seats in right.

2B Robinson Cano is second at his position in voting for next month's All-Star Game. Houston's Jose Altuve leads with 1.606 million votes with Cano at 1.004 million. Nelson Cruz is fifth in the designated hitter voting. Cano had a standout game Tuesday night for the Mariners, sandwiching two walks around a double and single.