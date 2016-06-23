RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma by Seattle on Wednesday to help the Mariners make room for two new pitchers. Aro pitched just one game for Seattle -- Monday night in Detroit -- and allowed a hit in two-thirds of an inning.

LHP Mike Montgomery won't be available for 2-3 days after pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief Wednesday night in Seattle's 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Montgomery threw 39 pitches, allowing one hit and striking out four.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up 11 hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work Wednesday night, three of them solo home runs and two by rookie RF Steven Moya. "He gave up a lot of hits," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He wasn't quite as sharp as he has been lately. But it wasn't like he was putting the ball in the middle of the plate." Iwakuma walked three (one intentionally) and struck out five.

LHP Charlie Furbush (rotator cuff) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday by Seattle to clear a roster spot. Furbush, who has not pitched since last July, was hoping to come back within the next month. The Mariners added two pitchers Wednesday and needed to make room on the 40-man roster.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was acquired by Seattle from Toronto on Wednesday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later. LeBlanc, 31, will start Friday in place of injured RHP Taijuan Walker. LeBlanc was 7-2 with a 1.71 ERA in 14 starts for the Blue Jays' Triple-A Buffalo farm club. "Wade is throwing about as well as anybody in Triple-A this year," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He was available, and we snapped him up. He provides us with an experienced hand, and he's left-handed, which is something we don't have in our depth. So he gives us another internal option."