UT Shawn O'Malley made his second start of the season Thursday at second base. O'Malley had a double plus a single -- but also got caught in a rundown between third and home trying to score on a sharp one-out grounder to drawn-in 2B Ian Kinsler of Detroit. "I was running (on contact)," he said. "I saw he made a good throw home. Instead of running it out, I tried to get in a rundown, hoping something would happen. Or maybe Seth (Smith) could advance. I didn't stay in it long enough. Didn't work out. That's the way it goes."

SS Ketel Marte was the leadoff batter Thursday for manager Scott Servais for the 12th time this season. Marte generally bats down at or near the bottom of the order but the rookie has hit at the top against some left-handers. Marte didn't get a hit in four at-bats but he walked once.

OF Boog Powell was suspended 80 games Thursday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

RHP Adrian Sampson was scrubbed from his scheduled second start of the season Thursday before he could throw a single pitch. Sampson gave a little hop after throwing his last warmup and C Chris Ianetta motioned for manager Scott Servais to come to the mound. "If some guy walks off the mound, that's an issue there," Servais said. "We'll have to look at where we're at bullpen-wise and get some fresh arms in here. He felt the discomfort on his second-to-last or last warmup pitch he threw." "I felt a little discomfort (on the) right side (of my right elbow)," Sampson said. "There was no pop or anything, just a little discomfort. I felt it was best if I just come out of the game." Sampson was sent to the dugout and LHP Vidal Nuno was brought in to pitch, becoming the official starter. He'll be examined in Seattle on Friday.

RHP Steve Cishek dropped to 2-4 when he uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday, handing Detroit a 5-4 victory. "I was trying to get back on top of a two-seamer," Chisek said. "I tried to get on top of it. Guess I got too aggressive. (RF Steven) Moya worked a pretty good at-bat. Laid off a good slider for the walk. That's the way it goes. It's just embarrassing to give it away like that. I'd rather have him put in play."

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen made his first appearance in his return to Seattle since signing with his old club as a free agent earlier this week. Wilhelmsen threw a scoreless inning Thursday against Detroit in the Tigers' 5-4, 10-inning win. Wilhelmsen allowed one hit but no runs.

LHP Vidal Nuno became Seattle's official starting pitcher Thursday when scheduled starter RHP Adrian Sampson was removed, citing "right elbow discomfort" following pre-game warmups. Nuno pitched two innings Monday night against Detroit, giving up LF Justin Upton's leadoff home run in the 12th inning that gave the Tigers an 8-7 win over the Mariners. He worked 3 ? innings Thursday, throwing 68 pitches, giving up four runs on four hits.

RF Nelson Cruz hit a pair of home runs Thursday, giving him 18 for the season. It was the 19th time Cruz has had multiple home runs in a game in his career. "Nelly (Cruz) had a good day," manager Scott Servais said. "He looked a little fresher after the off day (Wednesday)."