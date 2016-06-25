RHP Adrian Sampson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a sore elbow.

RHP Adrian Sampson, who was unable to make his Thursday afternoon start because of tightness in his elbow, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right flexor bundle strain Friday. Sampson made his major league debut last weekend and was on the mound for Thursday’s game at Detroit, but ended up a last-minute scratch when he felt elbow tightness during pre-game warmups before the bottom of the first inning.

RHP Tony Zych was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Zych, who has been out since May 2 with tendonitis in his right rotator cuff, was transferred to give the Mariners room on their 40-man roster for a healthy reliever.

LHP Wade Miley (shoulder) made a rehab start at Class A Everett on Friday and struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced over four innings. Miley is eligible to come off the disabled list next week, and all indications are that he’ll be available to pitch against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, signed last week after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He made one appearance for Seattle, pitching a scoreless inning of relief Thursday. Wilhelmsen, a former Mariner, was signed because the Mariners were out of fresh arms; his initial stay with the team was only expected to last a day or two.

LF Norichika Aoki was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma before Friday’s game, marking the first time in his major league career that Aoki has been sent to the minors in a non-rehab stint. Aoki, 34, is in his fifth season in the major leagues and his first with the Mariners. He was hitting .245 and got sent down mainly because the Mariners needed someone with options to bite the bullet while they added fresh arms to the bullpen.

RHP Donn Roach was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and earned the win in the 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

LHP David Rollins returned to the Mariners on Friday, having been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.

RHP Nathan Karns is struggling this month, but represents one of the few constants on the Mariners’ hobbled pitching staff. Karns, one of only two available starters from the team’s opening day rotation, has a 7.36 ERA in four June starts. Command has been a particular issue as his 15 walks in four starts this month are three more than Karns had in his previous seven starts combined. The last time he pitched more than five innings was May 30, which is also the last time the Mariners won a game that Karns started.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, acquired from the Toronto organization last week and called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, threw six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits in his first major league game since September 2014. LeBlanc has a 23 1/3-inning scoreless streak, the longest current streak in the league.