LHP Wade Miley could be available to pitch Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Miley, who is on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder impingement, made a rehab start Friday and is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday. Wednesday's starter is TBA, and the Mariners have some options in Miley, RHP Taijuan Walker and LHP Wade LeBlanc, who threw six shutout innings in his Mariners debut on Friday night.

LHP James Paxton may be showing signs of fatigue as the reliever-strapped Mariners have had to over-extend him in recent starts. Paxton pitched well in his last start, making it to the eighth inning before tiring out. He has allowed seven earned runs over his past two starts after throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a June 11 start against the Rangers. Paxton is scheduled to make his sixth start since getting called up from Triple-A when the Mariners and Cardinals finish their series on Sunday afternoon.

CF Leonys Martin had three hits in Seattle's 5-4 win on Saturday night. Martin had three of Seattle's 10 hits -- all of which were singles.

3B Kyle Seager had hit safely in each of his eight interleague games with a .531 batting average and 13 RBIs before going 0-for-3 on Saturday.

C Steve Clevenger started for Chris Iannetta on Saturday and went 0-for-4 in the 5-4 win over St. Louis.

RHP Nathan Karns continues to battle fatigue, as he turned in another short outing Saturday night. He retired the first eight batters but ended up only pitching five innings in a 5-4 win over the Cardinals. Karns allowed four runs off five hits, with the big blow coming on a three-run homer he served up to the Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz in the fifth, over five innings. Karns hasn't gone past five innings since May 30, and he has a June ERA of 7.33. But he improved to 6-2 while earning the win Saturday.

DH Adam Lind picked up right where he left off Friday night, with an RBI single in his first at-bat Saturday. Lind, who hit the game-winning homer with a three-run shot Friday, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's win.