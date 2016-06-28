RHP Joel Peralta, who was signed to a minor-league deal on June 13, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Manager Joe Maddon believes the 40-year-old Peralta will not only be a positive influence on young pitchers but a productive left-handed specialist, possibly in a high-leverage situation. “He’s still very functional, but beyond that he really adds to the group,” Maddon said. “He’s almost like having another coach.” Peralta could be used in the eight or the ninth depending on the matchups. He made his Cubs debut in the ninth inning of Monday’s 11-8 win and faced two batters, allowing a solo homer to Joey Votto.