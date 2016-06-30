RHP Taijuan Walker was cleared to make his next start, which is scheduled to take place Thursday against Baltimore. Walker skipped his last start due to a sore right foot. He hasn't pitched in a game since June 19 but threw a 40-pitch bullpen session before Tuesday's game.

LHP Wade Miley is scheduled to be activated from the 15-day disabled list to make Wednesday's start against Pittsburgh. Miley went 6-3 with a 5.28 ERA before landing on the DL due to a left shoulder impingement. He has not pitched in a major league game since June 13.

RHP Nathan Karns was moved to the bullpen to make room for LHP Wade Miley to return to the rotation. Miley is scheduled to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday; he is listed as the probable starter for that night's game against Pittsburgh. Karns has a 6-2 record as a starter this season but has run into control problems in June, resulting in a 7.33 ERA this month.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 20th home run of the season Tuesday, giving him eight consecutive seasons with at least 20 homers. The only other players with at least 20 home runs in each of the previous seven seasons were Red Sox DH David Ortiz and Yankees C Brian McCann.

2B Robinson Cano had three hits Tuesday in the Mariners' 5-2 win over the Pirates. Cano went 3-for-4 to bring his season batting average back up to .303. He has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 8-for-21 (.381) over that span.

RHP Felix Hernandez threw a bullpen session Tuesday, which was an encouraging sign for the Mariners. It was Hernandez's first time throwing off a mound since he went on the disabled list with a strained calf on June 1. There is still no set timetable for his return, but the Mariners are hoping to get Hernandez back sometime after the All-Star break. "His arm looks great," manager Scott Servais said before Tuesday's game. "Obviously, it's fresh."

LHP Wade LeBlanc did enough in his Mariners debut last week to earn another start. LeBlanc threw six shutout innings on Friday night and is now listed as the probable starter for this Friday's game against Baltimore.