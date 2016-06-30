RHP Taijuan Walker is battling a bad foot as he heads into his 15th start of the season Thursday against Baltimore. Walker has not pitched since June 19, having skipped his last turn in the rotation because of foot soreness. Walker, 23, has missed two starts due to minor injuries this season, and he came out of his last start after throwing five shutout innings.

LHP Wade Miley had a forgettable return to the mound Wednesday night, when he got touched up for seven hits and five runs over seven innings. Miley had been on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder soreness, and he was activated before the game.

3B Kyle Seager had two errors Wednesday in the Mariners' 8-1 loss to the Pirates, giving him five in a span of eight games. Seager botched easy ground balls in the fifth and seventh innings. He has nine errors on the season -- one more than he had during 157 games played in his Gold Glove season of 2014.

C Steve Clevenger broke the third metacarpal bone in his right hand in the third inning Wednesday, and he likely will land on the disabled list. Clevenger is hitting .221 as Chris Iannetta's backup this season. Wednesday marked his 20th start of the season.

C Mike Zunino could be on his way back to Seattle for the first time this season. The former No. 3 overall pick and two-year starter has been at Triple-A Tacoma all season, hitting .282 and trying to rebuild his swing. A hand injury that C Steve Clevenger sustained in Wednesday's game may open the door for Zunino to return, though probably as a backup to Chris Iannetta.

RHP Nick Vincent was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, due to back soreness. Vincent leads Seattle pitchers in appearances (35) and has a 2-3 record and a 3.47 ERA.

RHP Nathan Karns made his first relief appearance of the season, and the second of his major league career, when he came into Wednesday's game in the fifth inning. Karns threw two shutout innings and struck out six, but he had to pitch his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

2B Robinson Cano added two more hits Wednesday to finish the Pittsburgh series 5-for-8. Cano has a six-game hitting streak during which he is batting .400 (10-of-25). However, Cano also committed one of the Mariners' three errors in the 8-1 loss.