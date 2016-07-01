RHP Taijuan Walker returned to the mound after skipping his previous turn in the rotation due to a foot injury, and he threw 6 1/3 solid innings on Thursday night. He allowed one run on four hits to beat the Orioles, and he admitted afterward that he was pitching in pain. "I felt it," Walker said of the foot soreness, "but sometimes you've got to pitch through it. Knowing nothing is structurally wrong with it, you've still got to go out and pitch." Walker earned his second win since April 25, when he held a 2-0 record and 1.44 ERA after his first four starts.

RHP Steve Cishek earned his third four-out save of the season, and his 19th overall, when he closed out the Mariners' 5-3 win over Baltimore on Thursday. Cishek came on with two outs and two runners on in the eighth, and he gave up an RBI single to the Orioles' Manny Machado. He then retired four of the next five batters. He needed 23 pitches to get the save.

Reliever Tom Wilhelmsen was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Wilhelmsen adds a fresh arm to the bullpen, with RHP Donn Roach being optioned to Tacoma on Thursday

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, a 32-year-old reliever who has had already several stints with the Mariners in his career, was back in the bullpen Thursday after being summoned from Triple-A Tacoma. Wilhelmsen has appeared in 289 games with Seattle and is tied for fifth in the franchise's history with 67 career saves, but he has clearly seen better days. This season, in 22 games with the Rangers and Mariners, he has a 10.07 ERA, and opposing batters have a .386 batting average against him. Wilhelmsen was not used in Thursday's win over Baltimore.

C Steve Clevenger (broken third metacarpal bone, right hand) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He was hurt Wednesday in the Mariners' loss to Pittsburgh, leaving Seattle without a backup to starter Chris Iannetta before the team made a Thursday move to recall Mike Zunino.

RHP Donn Roach was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, one day after he allowed three hits and three runs in one inning. Roach made three appearances with the reliever-starved Mariners, posting a 10.80 ERA before being optioned in favor of veteran RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

C Mike Zunino was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Zunino's promotion came after backup C Steve Clevenger (broken finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

C Mike Zunino, one of the Mariners' biggest draft busts in recent memory -- and there have been a few -- was back with up the team Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Zunino, 25, was added to the roster because backup C Steve Clevenger sustained a broken hand Wednesday in Seattle's loss to Pittsburgh. Zunino, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, hit .193 over 295 games with the Mariners before being optioned to Tacoma last season to reconstruct his swing. He was hitting .282 with a team-high 15 home runs in Triple-A this year before being promoted. He did not play Thursday in the Mariners' win over Baltimore.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who threw a 25-pitch bullpen session earlier this week, is scheduled to throw another session Friday afternoon. The plan is for Hernandez to pitch a simulated game next week and get two rehab starts before returning to the rotation -- probably within a week or two after the All-Star break. He is sidelined due to a strained right calf.

LHP Wade LeBlanc brings a 23 2/3-inning scoreless streak that dates back to September 2014 into his scheduled start Friday night. The stat is a bit misleading, seeing as how LeBlanc spent last season in Japan and the first 2 1/2 months of this year in the minor leagues. He made his season debut last Friday and threw six scoreless innings in a win over St. Louis, extending his streak of goose eggs to the longest active scoreless streak among any pitcher in the league.