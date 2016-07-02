1B Dae-Ho Lee didn't get his first double of the season until June 16. Ten days later, he added another. Then, on Friday night, Lee doubled again when he grounded into the left field corner in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lee's first 10 extra-base hits were home runs, but he has added a little diversity to his hitting over the past two weeks. He ended up piling up three hits Friday, with a single, a double and a two-run homer that put Seattle ahead 5-2 in the eighth. It was Lee's 11th homer of the season and his first since his two-homer game on June 10.

OF Kyle Lewis, the Mariners' first-round pick in last month's draft, was given the Golden Spikes Award as college baseball's player of the year earlier this week. Lewis hit .395 with 20 home runs to become Mercer University's first-ever recipient of the award.

LHP James Paxton has been starting well but finishing poorly over recent outings. His last two times out, Paxton held opponents to one total runs in innings one through four but got touched up for eight runs in the fifth inning and later. A four-run fifth inning ended his start prematurely the last time out; the start before that saw Paxton pitch seven strong innings before giving up two costly runs in the eighth. He is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Saturday night when the Mariners host Baltimore.

C Steve Clevenger became the ninth Seattle player to go on the disabled list after suffering a broken hand Wednesday. Clevenger, who is likely to require season-ending surgery, is one of two catchers on the DL (Jesus Sucre). The other seven injured players are pitchers.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf) threw a 43-pitch bullpen session Friday afternoon and pronounced afterward that he will be "100 percent" and ready to return to Seattle's rotation shortly after the All-Star break. Hernandez has been out since May 28 but is close to being ready for a rehab start or two. His session Friday was Hernandez's second time working in the bullpen this week. Hernandez is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game during the Mariners' upcoming road trip before he begins a rehab assignment. The target date for him to be back in the rotation is around July 20, according to the Seattle Times.

LF Seth Smith has made a habit of closing out months in style. In each of the season's first three months, Smith had a home run on the final day. On Friday, he finally opened a month with a homer, hitting a solo shot in the first inning to give him home runs on back-to-back nights.

LHP Wade LeBlanc had his scoreless innings streak of 24 2/3 innings, the longest active running streak in the league, snapped when Baltimore's Chris Davis led off the second inning with a home run. LeBlanc recovered to throw six innings of two-run ball, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out five.