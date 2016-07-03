RHP Edwin Diaz worked back-to-back games and had pitched three times in four nights, so the Mariners gave him Saturday off. The rookie flamethrower has allowed just one hit in his past three appearances, with seven strikeouts in three innings. A converted starter who was the Mariners' minor-league pitcher of the year in both 2014 and 2015, Diaz has adjusted well to his new role and is one of the more effective relievers on the team.

LHP Charlie Furbush, who hasn't pitched in a game in nearly a full year because of shoulder tendinitis, pitched a simulated game Saturday afternoon. Furbush has been on the disabled list all season and still has a long way to go before the Mariners consider putting him back in action. He threw 30 pitches Saturday.

LHP James Paxton had another shaky outing Saturday, when things started to unravel quickly in the sixth inning. Another promising start ended with so-so stats when Paxton gave up three hits, two walks and two runs in the sixth. Reliever Tom Wilhelmsen's bases-loaded out stranded three runners on base to keep the damage from being a lot worse. Paxton was charged with four runs (three earned) off nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. "I was hoping to get him a little deeper," manager Scott Servais said. "He lost focus there in the sixth inning."

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen might have gotten the biggest out of Saturday's game, even though he only faced one batter and it came in the sixth inning of a 12-6 win over Baltimore. Wilhelmsen came on for struggling starter James Paxton with the bases loaded and the Mariners leading 9-4, and he got the Orioles' Adam Jones to pop out to end the inning. Seattle tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning, essentially putting the game away.

C Mike Zunino made his season debut and homered in his first at-bat Saturday night, then added another home run in the sixth. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft, Zunino settled in as Seattle's everyday catcher from 2012 through 2014 but got sent to Triple-A last August. He began the year at Triple-A before getting called up as a replacement for injured backup catcher Steve Clevenger on Thursday. Saturday marked his first start, and Zunino hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. His sixth-inning shot was a solo homer.

LF Seth Smith has homered in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. His three-run shot in the fourth inning Saturday night gave Smith a home run in each of the first three games of the Baltimore series. Smith has nine home runs this season and needs one more to become the seventh Seattle player with 10 homers this season.

LHP Wade LeBlanc has picked up another start, which shouldn't come as a surprise. LeBlanc, who has allowed just two earned runs in 12 innings in his two starts since being acquired from Toronto, is to start Wednesday's game in Houston. LeBlanc has been so effective as a starter that RHP Nathan Karns was moved to the bullpen. LeBlanc could stay in the rotation for at least two more starts, at least until ace Felix Hernandez returns from the disabled list sometime shortly after the All-Star break.