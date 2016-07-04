1B Dae-Ho Lee was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since June 21, as the Mariners had 1B Adam Lind and his left-handed bat in the lineup to face Baltimore's right-handed starter, Ubaldo Jimenez. The Mariners went into the season platooning Lee and Lind but have had both their bats in the lineup seven times in the past 10 games.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma faced the Orioles on Sunday for the first time since his August no-hitter against them, and it didn't take long for the idea of another no-no to get dashed. Orioles LF Hyun Soo Kim hit a one-out double in the first inning to end Iwakuma's streak of no-hit innings against Baltimore. Iwakuma earned the win despite allowing 10 hits and four runs over six innings in a 9-4 victory.

LHP Wade Miley is scheduled to make his second start since coming off the disabled list, and the Mariners hope this one goes a lot better than the last. Miley gave up five runs on seven hits over just four innings in a Wednesday loss to Pittsburgh, but he gave no indication of any of the shoulder stiffness that landed him on the DL in mid-June. Miley is on tap to face Houston on Monday. The last time Miley pitched against the Astros, he threw six innings and allowed two runs but was not involved in the decision on May 5.

CF Leonys Martin, typically a reliable outfielder, had all sorts of defensive struggles Sunday afternoon. He misplayed two singles up the middle -- a ground ball that went under his glove for an error in the fourth, followed by a ball that bounced off his glove an inning later -- and then he lost a fly ball in the sun, resulting in a sixth-inning double. The first clean play Martin made all day came on a flyout in the sixth, drawing a tongue-in-cheek ovation from the home fans at Safeco Field.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained right calf) threw a bullpen session before Sunday's game and is scheduled to throw a simulated game in Houston on Wednesday. If all goes well, he will make a rehab appearance for Class A Everett next weekend and could make one more rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma before the Mariners consider putting him back in the rotation.

LF Seth Smith homered for the fourth game in a row Sunday, when he hit his first career grand slam and became the seventh Mariners player to reach 10 homers this season. Smith hit an 0-2 pitch from Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez over the center field fence to give Seattle a 4-0 lead in the third inning. It was his fourth home run, and the Mariners' 10th, of the series. Smith joined teammates Nelson Cruz (21), Robinson Cano (19), Kyle Seager (16), Adam Lind (12), Dae-Ho Lee (11) and Leonys Martin (11) with double-digit homers. Smith went 8-for-17 with 11 RBIs during the Baltimore series.