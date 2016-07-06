RHP Adrian Sampson was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort. Sampson was placed on the 15-day DL on June 24. Sampson will not have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, so there's hope that he'll be back for spring training.

OF Ryan Strausborger was traded from Texas to Seattle for 2016 international draft slot compensation Tuesday. Strausborger was hitting .289 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 46 games with Triple-A Round Rock. He hit .200 (9-for-45) in 31 games for Texas last year, his lone major league duty.

LHP Mike Montgomery worked four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. The last Seattle pitcher to toss four scoreless relief innings was RHP Tom Wilhelmsen on July 18, 2014 against the Angels. The last Mariners left-hander to accomplish the feat was LHP Cesar Jimenez on July 6, 2008 against the Tigers.

RHP Taijuan Walker allowed five runs on five hits, including three home runs, before being lifted after the fourth inning due to discomfort in his right foot. Walker has been dealing with foot tendinitis for more than a month and wilted during his second trip through the Astros order. He also issued a walk and had five strikeouts.

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the second inning. Seager is batting .464 (13-for-28) with seven doubles during his streak and he has 24 doubles on the season, which is tied for fourth in the American League.

LHP David Rollins was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for LF Daniel Robertson. Rollins had struck out four batters and walked three in four scoreless appearances with the Mariners, all in relief. He was making his second stint with the Mariners before his demotion.

LF Daniel Robertson was selected from Triple-A Tacoma and finished 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. Robertson hit .262 with eight doubles, six triples and four home runs with 25 RBIs in 73 games for the Rainiers.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 15 games with his single in the sixth inning. That streak is the longest active streak in the majors against Houston, with Cano hitting .397 (25-for-63) with a double, six homers and 21 RBIs during that stretch. In nine games against Houston this season, Cano is batting .421 (16-for-38) with a double, five homers and 17 RBIs.