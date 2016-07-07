RHP Edwin Diaz allowed the game-winning, two-run home run to Astros 3B Luis Valbuena in the eighth inning but set a club record to open his outing. With his strikeout of Astros LF Colby Rasmus in the seventh inning, Diaz extended his streak to 11 consecutive batters retired via the strikeout. LHP Randy Johnson set the previous mark of 10 in 1997. For Diaz, 21 of his past 27 outs came on strikeouts.

RHP Taijuan Walker was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to right foot tendinitis. Walker worked just four innings Tuesday night, departing early due to foot discomfort for the third time in four appearance. Walker is 4-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 86 innings.

C Steve Clevenger (broken bone in right hand) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of C Jesus Sucre from the 60-day DL. Clevenger is likely out for the season.

C Mike Zunino was optioned to Triple A Tacoma to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday when the Mariners activated C Jesus Sucre from the disabled list. Zunino was 2-for-7 with two homers and three RBIs in two games for Seattle.

LHP David Rollins, optioned to Triple A Tacoma on Tuesday, was recalled the next day when RHP Taijuan Walker went on the disabled list. Rollins has no decisions and a 0.00 ERA in four games (four innings) for Seattle this year.

C Jesus Sucre was activated from the 60-day disabled list, and he replaced C Mike Zunino, who was optioned to Triple A Tacoma. Sucre was batting .158 with one double, one RBI and one run in five games with the Rainiers while on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the DL on March 1 after having right ankle surgery on Jan. 26.

2B Robinson Cano finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, his 20th home run and two RBIs. The last time he reached base safely five times in a game was Aug. 29, 2015, at the White Sox. The last time Cano recorded two doubles and a home run was June 13, 2013, at Oakland. Cano also extended his hitting streak to 16 games against the Astros, against whom he is batting .463 with three doubles, six homers and 19 RBIs in 10 games this season.

RHP Joel Peralta was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Peralta, 40, went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in five relief outings with the Cubs.