RHP Steve Cishek suffered his fifth blown save in 25 chances. He came into the game to start the ninth inning with a one-run lead. After giving up a double to Whit Merrifield and hitting Kendrys Morales with a pitch, Cishek threw a fastball past Eric Hosmer. But Salvador Perez laced a double to the wall in right center, scoring both runners. "I thought we were still in okay shape after the punch out of Hosmer," manager Scott Servais said. "(He) made some good pitches there, but Perez knows how to put a good at-bat on you late in games. He got a pitch to hit and he didn't miss it."

LHP James Paxton matched a career high with eight innings pitched. He was very efficient early, throwing only 57 pitches through the first seven innings. The Royals got two runs -- on 21 pitches -- in the eighth inning, but he still finished with only 78 pitches. He gave up two runs on seven hits. "(I was) just moving the fastball around, using the cutter in," Paxton said. "It was really good. They were popping up the cutter, hitting it on the ground. A lot of ground balls. Guys were making great plays behind me. That's what happens, guys turning double plays and making the good plays."

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single. He's hitting .444 (16-for-36) during the streak. He was 2-for-4 Thursday, the sixth multi-hit game in the last 13 games

CF Daniel Robertson had two hits for Seattle, his first two hits of the season. His RBI single in the second was his first RBI since July 26, 2015 while with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4, the 32nd time this season he's collected multiple hits. He has reached safely in seven of his last nine plate appearances. He will be representing the American League in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in San Diego for the fourth time. "It means a lot," he said of his selection. "I want to have fun. It's something to do to play the game and have fun, because in the game, one or two at-bats and you're out of the game. So, I just want to have fun."