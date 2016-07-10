INF Dae-Ho Lee was removed from the lineup for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He has been had a bone bruise for a few weeks. Manager Scott Servais said: "He won't play (Sunday). We need to give him time off to the break. He tried to go with it today. The first at-bat was good. The second at-bat he looked hesitant to even swing. I think he'll be fine.

LHP Wade Miley pitched a shutout the last time he faced the Royals. He gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings Saturday. "They did a good job swinging the bat," Miley said. "Once we it got past the second inning, I felt I threw the ball pretty well. We just needed some outs on the ground, but they're a good team."

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. He also had a single later, giving him multiple hits for the eighth time in the last 15 games. "Down 0-2, you're just in battle mode," Seager said. "Thankfully, I got a pitch that probably caught a little more of the plate than he wanted. Fortunately, for me, it got out."

RF Nelson Cruz doubled in the sixth inning, giving him 40 extra base hits this season. Seattle joined Boston as the only American League team with three players (Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager) with at least 40 extra-base hits. Cruz has 23 home runs and 17 doubles this season. He was 2-for-3 Saturday.