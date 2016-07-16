SS Ketel Marte came out of Friday's game with concussion-like symptoms between the third and fourth innings. Marte was injured on a hard sweep-tag to the back of the helmet as he tried to turn a third-inning double into a triple. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena took a throw from centerfield and swung his glove, nailing Marte in the back of the head and sending him face-down into the dirt. Marte was initially allowed to stay in the game, but dizziness as he warmed up before the top of the fourth ended his night.

1B Dae-Ho Lee was back in the lineup after missing the final game before the All-Star break with a bruised hand. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to Houston.

LHP Mike Montgomery is likely to start Sunday's game, manager Scott Servais announced. The Mariners had TBA listed for the Sunday starter, but Servais said before Friday's game that Montgomery would start, followed by LHPs Wade LeBlanc (Monday) and Wade Miley (Tuesday).

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who starts Saturday, has not fared well in his two starts against Houston this season, going 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. Over his past five starts against the Astros, dating back to 2014, Iwakuma has gone 0-4 with an ERA of 7.50.

LHP James Paxton turned in another baffling start Friday, when he gave up a leadoff home run in the top of the first and lost his control in the fifth inning of a 7-3 loss to Houston. Paxton threw three wild pitches, including two that brought in runs in the Astros' five-run fifth. One of the wild pitches hit dirt about a foot in front of home plate and allowed runner Carlos Correa to score from second base. Over five innings, Paxton allowed nine hits and six runs.

RHP Felix Hernandez threw 5 2/3 clean innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, clearing the way for his return next week. Hernandez, who has been on the disabled list since June 1 with a strained calf, allowed one run off five hits while striking out seven in his second rehab start. He could be activated as soon as Wednesday, when the Mariners host the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Joel Peralta has cleared waivers and opted for free agency. Peralta, 40, went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in five relief outings with the Cubs.