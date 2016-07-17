SS Ketel Marte (minor ankle sprain) took Saturday's game off. Marte is day-to-day and could return as soon as Sunday.

RHP Taijuan Walker (sore foot) told The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash., that he expects to be back pitching in the next two weeks but added that he's likely to require offseason surgery. Walker pitched through foot soreness before landing on the 15-day disabled list on July 6.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma turned in his best outing of the season Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. He struck out eight while earning his fourth consecutive win. Over his past four starts, Iwakuma is 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA.

C Jesus Sucre, who was behind the plate for starter Hisashi Iwakuma's no-hitter against Tampa Bay last August, caught him again Saturday. The result was Iwakuma's finest outing of the season: seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts. "We have the same philosophy," Iwakuma said through an interpreter. "(Sucre) knows me very well."

RF Nelson Cruz (bruised foot) was a late scratch for Saturday's game. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he hopes to get him back in the lineup Sunday.

RHP Felix Hernandez (strained calf) is likely to return to the rotation Wednesday to start against the Chicago White Sox. Hernandez threw 5 2/3 clean innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and he told reporters before Saturday's game that he's "good. If they need me for nine innings, I'll be there for nine innings." Hernandez has been on the disabled list since June 1.